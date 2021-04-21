IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians captain fined 12 lakh for slow over rate against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was slapped with a ₹12 lakh fine after his side MI maintained a slow over rate during their IPL 2021 match against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 20 (Tuesday).

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mr Sharma was fined ₹12 lakh," the IPL said.

As per the IPL guidelines, the captain of the erring team is docked ₹12 lakh in fine on the first instance of slow over-rate. On the second instance during the season, the fine for the captain is doubled ( ₹24 lakh) while every other member of playing XI is fined 25 per cent of match fee or ₹6 lakh -- whichever is lesser.

When the offence is committed for the third time in a season, the captain has to pay a fee of ₹30 lakh and serve a one-match ban, while rest of the members of the playing XI are charged with a fine of ₹12 lakh or 50 per cent of match fee -- whichever is lesser.

Meanwhile, MI lost to DC by six wickets. After opting to bat first, MI got off to a decent start by once Amit Mishra got into his act - 4/24 - the MI middlr-order crumbled and they were restricted to 137/9.

In reply, Shikhar Dhawan played and Steve Smith played crucial knocks as DC reached home with 5 balls to spare.

"After the start we got, I thought we could have batted well in the middle overs, which we didn't do. We didn't capitalise on the start in the powerplay, which we failed to do again," Rohit told host broadcaster Star Sports.

"Credit to Delhi bowlers - they kept the pressure up and kept taking wickets. We knew dew was going to come in.

"We saw in the last few games that it's not that difficult to grip the ball. Dew is not really the factor. You need to play smart cricket to win," he added.

(With ANI inputs)