A sudden sandstorm delays DC's chase against RCB(DC / Twitter)
cricket

IPL 2021, DC vs RCB: Sandstorm delays Delhi Capitals' chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore - WATCH

A sudden sandstorm at the venue led to a delay in the start of the run chase as players waited in their respective dugouts to take the field. There was no reduction in overs.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 27, 2021 10:49 PM IST

Delhi Capitals' run chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match no. 22 was delayed due to a sandstorm on Tuesday in Ahmedabad.

Put to bat, Virat Kohli's RCB posted a 171 for 5 after AB de Villiers top-scored with an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls. The veteran South African hit 22 runs off the final over bowled by Marcus Stoinis. His magnificent innings was laced with three boundaries and five maximums.

However, a sudden sandstorm at the Narendra Modi cricket stadium led to a delay in the start of the run chase as players waited in their respective dugouts to take the field. There was no reduction in overs.

Earlier, Devdutt Padikkal (17) and skipper Virat Kohli (12) were off to a flying start, amassing 30 runs in 3.5 overs after DC opt to field. The youngster opened his account with a boundary off Ishant in the first over. The duo hit five fours. However, that changed as DC bowlers affected back-to-back blows.

Maxwell played a short cameo, smashing two maximums and a boundary but was caught at long-on by compatriot Steve Smith of leggie Mishra as RCB reached 68 for three at the halfway mark.

Patidar, who hit 31 off 22 deliveries, and de Villiers steadied the ship by stitching a 54-run stand but all-rounder Axar Patel, who accounted for the Indian in the 15th over.

Barring de Villiers all RCB batsmen were guilty off not capitalising on good starts

(With PTI Inputs)

