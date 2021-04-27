DC vs RCB: AB de Villiers becomes the 2nd overseas player to score 5000 runs in IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers added another feather to his glorious hat while batting against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League match no. 22 on Tuesday in Ahmedabad. The South African cricketer became the second overseas player in the history of IPL to register 5,000 runs.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner was the first overseas player to go past the 5000-run mark in the IPL. De Villiers stands sixth on the list of top run-scorer of the league. RCB captain Virat Kohli (6041) has the most runs under his belt and is followed by Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina who has 5472 runs to his credit.

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma are the other two Indian players who have more than 5000 runs in the IPL.

Most runs in IPL

In terms of the number of innings played, AB de Villiers stands third on the list as he reached this milestone in his 161st IPL innings. The fastest to 5000 IPL runs is SRH skipper David Warner (135 innings) while Kohli (157 innings) is placed second

No. of Innings taken to 5000 runs Batsman Name 135 David Warner 157 Virat Kohli 161 AB de Villiers 168 Shikhar Dhawan 173 Suresh Raina 187 Rohit Sharma

In the match no. 22, DC skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and put RCB to bat. De Villiers' unbeaten knock of 75 runs off just 42 deliveries helped RCB post a challenging total of 171/5 in their 20-over quota. Besides De Villiers, Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell also chipped in with knocks of 31 and 25 respectively.

For Delhi Capitals, all the five bowlers used by skipper Pant ended up scalping one wicket apiece.