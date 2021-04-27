IPL 2021, DC vs RCB: Amit Mishra receives a warning for applying saliva on the ball

Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra was warned by the on-field umpire for applying saliva on the ball during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match no. 22 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Mishra, who came into the attack in the seventh over, was getting ready to begin his spell. Eventually, he unknowingly applied saliva to shine the ball. Umpire Virender Sharma took a notice of that and the game was paused for a bit. Sharma took a moment to sanitise the ball and at the same time, he issued a warning to skipper Rishabh Pant.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021, DC vs RCB LIVE SCORE

“Rishabh, first warning for using saliva," said umpire Virender Sharma.

As per the ICC regulations, the players are given a first warning if they defy the saliva rule. If the player is found to be doing it again, a 5-run penalty is imposed on the team.

The senior leg-spinner had an expensive start to his spell as he conceded 11 runs in his first over. Glenn Maxwell got into the act as he hit Mishra for a maximum into the long-off stands. However, the leggie returned stronger in his next over and got the Australian all-rounder caught by Steve Smith at long-on.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl. The duo of Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal took brilliantly as they posted 30 runs inside four overs. But they failed to continue their partnership and lost their wickets on consecutive deliveries. Avesh Khan cleaned up Kohli (12) on the last ball of the fourth over while Padikkal (17) fell prey to Ishant Sharma.

ALSO READ | Inspired by Cummins, Brett Lee donates bitcoin for India's fight against Covid

Both teams made changes to their playing XI for the IPL 2021 match in Ahmedabad. The Capitals have brought in veteran pacer Ishant Sharma in place of Ravichandran Ashwin. RCB, on the other hand, made a couple of changes for the DC clash. Navdeep Saini has been replaced by Rajat Patidar while Daniel Sams has been included in the line-up, in place of Dan Christian.