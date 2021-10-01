IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan provides major update on Andre Russell’s injury

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan on Friday provided a major update on the fitness of all-rounder Andre Russell and pacer Lockie Ferguson. Both of the big-ticket players were not named in the KKR playing XI for the Indian Premier League (IPL) match no. 44 against KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings in Dubai.

During the toss, Morgan said the duo of Russell and Ferguson are being closely monitored and the unit expect to gain their fitness as soon as possible. Russell picked up a hamstring injury during their fixture against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday in Abu Dhabi. Ferguson, on the other hand, limped off against Delhi Capitals in the previous encounter and didn't complete his overs.

In the absence of Russell and Ferguson, Kiwi pacer Tim Siefert was handed his debut cap while Shivam Mavi replaced Sandeep Warrier in the playing XI.

“Results on this ground haven't been dictated by the toss. In the second phase teams that have played well have got the result. Tim Seifert replaces Lockie Ferguson. Shivam Mavi replaces Sandeep Warrier. Lockie and Russell are being monitored day by day. They have to rehab extremely well in order to be fit and we'll take a call on them. It is a used wicket today but doesn't necessarily look that bad. Should be a good cricket wicket,” said Morgan.

Earlier, PBKS skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl against KKR in Abu Dhabi. They too were forced to make a change to their XI after Chris Gayle decided to leave the IPL bio-bubble on Thursday. As Rahul informed at the toss, Fabian Allen replaced Gayle while opener Mayank Agarwal is fit and returns to replace Mandeep Singh. Also, Shahrukh Khan has come in for Harpreet Brar.

“Tricky to bat first here maybe. You don't know if 150 will be good or 180. So better to ask the opposition to set that up. Our bowlers have done well in all three games. Batting hasn't fired as well, but opportunity to score big runs today. Hopefully we don't have to score big runs by restricting them. Gayle has left, so Fabian Allen comes in. Mayank Agarwal replaces Mandeep. Shahrukh Khan in for Harpreet Brar,” said Rahul at the toss.

Playing XI of both teams:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy.