'He can be the all-rounder that India is looking for': Sunil Gavaskar heaps rich praise on KKR youngster

Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has lavished praise on Kolkata Knight Riders’ Venkatesh Iyer, stating that the latter could be the all-rounder Team India is currently searching for.

The Indore cricketer has been one of the major reasons behind KKR’s improved performance in the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Ever since making his debut against Royal Challengers Bangalore last month, Iyer has scored 126 runs in four games so far, including a half-century. In his third game, against Chennai Super Kings, he showcased his bowling skills and in the next face-off against Delhi Capitals, he even picked up two wickets as KKR secured a 3-wicket win.

In his latest column for the Times of India, Gavaskar lauded Venkatesh Iyer’s all-round skills and stated that the youngster bowls some fine yorkers and doesn’t let the batsman ‘slog him’.

“In Venkatesh Iyer, Kolkata have unearthed a player who can be the all-rounder that India is looking for. His bowing is not express, but he gets the yorker right more than not and doesn’t let the batsman slog him. As a batsman, he plays upright, which gets into a great position to play the short ball, and he drives beautifully through the off-side like all left-handers seem to do,” Gavaskar wrote.

The cricketer-turned-commentator further opined that KKR’s 3-wicket win over DC will act as a huge morale booster for Eoin Morgan & Co and prepare them for the challenges ahead.

“Kolkata have done their chances of qualifying for the playoffs no harm after an excellent win in their previous match over the then table-toppers Delhi. It was just that the kind of hard-fought win that can boost a team’s morale and prepare it for sterner battles,” Gavaskar mentioned.

KKR are set to take on KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings in the IPL 2021 match no. 45 in Dubai on Friday.