IPL 2021: 'Execution of bowlers was poor,' says MS Dhoni after CSK's seven-wicket loss to DC

Chennai Super Kings captain blamed the 'poor' execution from his bowlers after the seven-wicket defeat in their opening game of the Indian Premier League 2021 season against Delhi Capitals. After being asked to bat first, CSK posted a total of 188/8 in 20 overs.

Chasing 189, DC openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan got off to a fantastic start, and hammered fifties each. Shaw's 72 and Dhawan's 85 set up the platform for Delhi to pull off an easy win.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Dhoni said: "A lot depended on dew, and that factor played on our mind from the start and that's why we wanted to get as many runs as possible. The batters the did a good job to reach 188, because it was tacky until dew settled in 50 minutes later. We could have bowled slightly better, and if batters are hitting you over the fields, that's fair enough."

"The execution of the bowlers was poor and there were boundary balls that they bowled, but the bowlers will have learned and they will apply that in the future games," he added.

" The opposition have half an hour in a 7:30 start, when the pitch is really tacky and the ball stops a bit, so we need to get 15-20 runs extra to be safe. If we get dew consistently, then 200 will be a must on a pitch like this," he further said.

"The bowlers bowled a great line when it was stopping and seaming a bit, and the openers got really good balls in which they got out and that can happen in a game like this," he signed off.

