IPL 2021: Five lowest team totals in IPL history

For the last 13 years, the Indian Premier League has been catering a vivid cricketing experience to the fans. The tournament has witnessed insane and unforgettable power-hitting from several batters right from the beginning of the tournament. However, the league also records some horrible batting collapses over the years.

So far in the IPL history, there have been 38 occasions when the teams have failed to cross the 100-run mark in an innings. Let's have a look at the five lowest team totals in the history of the IPL.

RCB – 49 all-out against KKR, 2017

KKR were on a mission to defend a low score of 131 runs as the Gautam Gambhir-led side failed to post a big total. The KKR captain trusted his bowlers and scripted history by clinching a terrific win. The trio of Nathan Coulter-Nile, Colin de Grandhomme, and Chris Woakes struck to bundle up Virat Kohli’s RCB for a paltry 49 as KKR won by 81 runs.

Interestingly, Royal Challengers Bangalore hold the record for both the highest as well as the lowest team totals in IPL history.

RR – 58 all-out against RCB, 2009

The inaugural season-winners came out to play the season opener in 2009 against Kevin Pietersen-led Royal Challengers Bangalore but succumbed to a forgettable defeat. In pursuit of an easy 134-run target, Shane Warne’s Rajasthan Royals were restricted to 58 in 15.1 overs. Spin legend Anil Kumble was the wrecker-in-chief who returned with the magical figures of 5/5.

DD – 66 all-out against MI, 2017

Mumbai Indians batted first in that game and posted a massive total of 212 runs following a brisk start and a healthy partnership between Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard.

In reply, Zaheer Khan-led Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) were bowled out for 66 as none of their batsmen could score more than 15 runs. MI won the game by 146 runs which still remains the biggest margin of victory (in terms of runs) in IPL history.

DD – 67 all-out against KXIP, 2017

2017 was one of the horrific seasons for the Delhi-based franchise. In a clash against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), DD were put to bat first in Mohali. Unfortunately, Delhi failed to tackle Sandeep Sharma’s swing bowling and were skittled for a paltry 67. Sandeep returned with the figures of 4/20.

In reply, the Punjab opening duo of Martin Guptill and Hashim Amla chased down the target with 10 wickets in hand and 12 overs to spare.

KKR – 67 all-out against MI, 2008

The inaugural season is considered as one of the most exciting editions of IPL which also featured players from Pakistan. Kolkata Knight Riders were one of the stronger sides but they also have a few bitter memories from that season.

In a match against Mumbai Indians, the Sourav Ganguly-led side was put to bat first. KKR had a poor start as they lost both openers – Salman Butt and Aakash Chopra – on consecutive deliveries of the 3rd over. The wickets kept falling at regular intervals and as a result, the Kolkata-based franchise was bundled up for 67.

MI chased down the easy target with 15 overs to spare as Sanath Jayasuriya slammed an unbeaten 48 off just 17 balls, with the help of 3 sixes and 6 boundaries.

