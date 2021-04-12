Home / Cricket / IPL 2021: Full list of records & milestones KL Rahul can reach this season
IPL 2021: Full list of records & milestones KL Rahul can reach this season

Since joining the Punjab franchise in 2018, KL Rahul has scored more than 500 IPL runs in each season, ended in top-three of the run-getters charts for the team.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 03:33 PM IST
File photo of KL Rahul(PTI)

KL Rahul is a name that has become synonymous with the Punjab franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ever since KL Rahul has joined the Punjab Kings (formerly known as Kings XI Punjab), has scored more than 500 IPL runs in each season, ended in top-three of the run-getters charts for the team.

In 2018, he was the third-highest run-getter as he scored 659 runs average at an average of 54.91 and a healthy strike-rate of 158.41. He scored 6 fifties that year.

In 2019, the Punjab Kings captain was the second-highest run-scorer with 593 runs. He averaged 53.90 that season and ended with a strike-rate of 135.28. He had one century and 6 fifties to his name.

The Karnataka batsman won the Purple Cap last year after scoring 670 runs in 14 matches. 670 runs by KL Rahul is also the most runs scored by a PBKS batsman in an IPL season. Moreover, he notched up highest scorer in the IPL by smashing an unbeaten 132 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which is also the highest score by a PBKS batsman in an innings in IPL.

Basically, since 2018, KL Rahul has amassed 1922 runs with bat – the most in IPL in last 3 seasons.

Rahul and Co. will kick off their IPL 2021 campaign against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. RR's bowlers will have to be very disciplined if they want to contain the right-hander as he loves batting on that track.

Here's a brief look at his records at Wankhede in the IPL

KL Rahul loves batting in Mumbai.

The above list features very prominent list. While Sanath Jayasuriya has retired and Shaun Marsh hasn't featured in the IPL since 2017, RCB skipper Virat Kohli and teammate AB de Villiers are still playing. Hence, KL still has some tight competition.

-Rahul approaching milestones-

Rahul is closing in on a few milestones and there is a high possibility he may achieve most of them, if not at all. Let's glance through what they are:

-Rahul needs 78 more to complete 2000 IPL runs for Punjab Kings, he will be the 2nd batsman after Shaun Marsh to reach this landmark.

-With 158 more runs, Rahul will complete 5000 T20 runs.

-With 8 more sixes, Rahul will get to 200 sixes in T20s.

-With 3 more fifty plus scores, Rahul will surpass Shaun Marsh (21) to have most fifty plus scores by a Punjab King batsman. Rahul has 19 fifty plus scores to his name.

-With 20 more sixes, Rahul will complete a century of sixes for Punjab Kings, he has smashed 80 sixes so far.

- With 353 runs Rahul will complete 2000 IPL runs as well.

