'Had a chat with ABD and Maxwell': How Virat Kohli planned attack against Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya

67 runs needed of 30 balls with 5 wickets in hand - by the 15th over of Mumbai Indians' 166-run chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League 2021 clash on Sunday, that was the equation of the match. For many teams in the world, this might be a near impossible task. But for MI, at that point, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya were in the middle - and many believed that the two can still chase down the total and win the match for Mumbai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli had a choice at that point to whether give the ball to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who had given just 12 runs and had taken 2 wickets in the match, or to hand over the ball to his fast bowlers instead, who had leaked runs early on.

Kohli decided to give the 16th over to Dan Christian, who gave just 6 runs in his over, and then he handed the ball to Harshal Patel, who not only dismissed both Pandya and Pollard, but also took a hat-trick to completely shift the match in RCB's favour.

After RCB won the match by 54 runs, skipper Virat Kohli explained how he planned his bowling changes against Pollard and Pandya.

"I had a chat with AB and Maxi, they told me to go with my gut feel. My gut feel said DC (Dan Christian) is an experienced campaigner, he still has got a slower bouncer in there which could be a wicket-taking option," Kohli said.

"Chahal was bowling really well but I felt there wasn't enough in the pitch to stop them at that stage. They definitely would've gone after Chahal [talking about Hardik and Pollard]," he added.

"I went with DC [Christian] - he bowled an amazing over, completely shut the game down and what Harshal did from the other end was unbelievable," Kohli signed off.