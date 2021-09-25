IPL 2021: 'If not the best, it is one of the best' - Rishabh Pant's big remark on Delhi Capitals' bowling attack

Delhi Capitals' bowlers performance in the Indian Premier League 2021 match against Rajasthan Royals was tremendous. Coming on to defend a total of 155, there were doubts whether RR might have an easy task of completing the chase - especially with the side having big hitters like David Miller, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia.

But at no moment during the defence, did DC bowlers appear to be in trouble of any sorts, as they completely outclassed RR's batting unit. DC employed five bowlers - Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, and Axar Patel -- and all the bowlers chipped in with wickets, and contained runs so well that despite scoring an unbeaten 70 runs in 53 balls, and playing full 20 overs, RR captain Samson was unable to lead his team to a win.

RR fell short of the target by 33 runs, courtesy of DC's outstanding bowling performance. And captain Pant did not shy away from lauding his team at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"If not the best, it is one of the best," Pant said after the match about his bowling attack. He added that the team will take things one game at a time.

"But we like to take it as one match at a time. There's a fair bit of planning, as a team we plan according to the batters, and execute according to those plans," he said.

"Ashwin likes to set his own fields. I am happy with my form. As long as the team is winning, I am happy," he added.

On his partnership with Shreyas Iyer, Pant said: "We have batted together for a long time. He bats 3 and I bat 5 normally. So that helps."

