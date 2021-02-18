IPL 2021: KL Rahul reveals reason behind renaming franchise to Punjab Kings, Universe Boss Chris Gayle responds - WATCH
- Ahead of the auction though, captain of the team KL Rahul has disclosed the reason behind the name change, to which Chris Gayle reacted.
The rechristened Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) will be hoping for the name change to bring a fresh change of luck for the franchise ahead of the IPL 2021. The Kings, who are one of the original eight IPL teams, and whose best performance is a runner-up finish in 2014, will head into the IPL auction with the fattest purse among all eight franchises, with a budget of a whopping ₹53.2 crore, hoping to gain some utility buys.
Ahead of the auction though, captain of the team KL Rahul has disclosed the reason behind the name change. "I liked the name Kings XI but the team is a lot more than just 11 players. We are supposed to be like a family, supposed to feel like a family, supposed to feel like a whole unit. I am quite confident that the change in name will bring us good fortune this year," said Rahul in a video posted by Punjab Kings.
Shortly after KL Rahul, the Kings posted another video featuring none other than the Universe Boss Chris Gayle. Gayle joined the franchise in 2018 and in three reasons has racked up 368 (11 matches), 490 (from 13 matches) and 288 (in seven matches) respectively. Last year, his return to the team broke the franchise' six-match losing streak and form a bit of a winning run of their own – five in a row. Gayle echoed Rahul's sentiments about the change in title.
"Absolutely, I love it. Sometimes, it's good to have a change as well. I like what KL said. It's not about the 11 players. It's going to get everyone more involved. Punjab Kings is the way to go," Gayle said.
Co-owner of the team Preity Zinta too shared a message on her Twitter, which read: "This new year I had hinted that 2021 was going 2 b d yr of new beginnings. So here is our new name & logo as promised. Now Sadda Punjab will be #PunjabKings. I’m super thrilled & excited to share r new vibe wit r friends, fans & well wishers."
