IPL 2021: 'Knockouts have almost begun for them': Ajay Jadeja says Punjab Kings are in a tough situation currently

With three wins and five losses in eight games, Punjab Kings are currently placed sixth in the IPL 2021 points table with just six points. On Sunday night, they suffered their latest defeat when Delhi Capitals romped home to a seven-wicket win at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Full IPL 2021 coverage)

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja believes while it is not impossible for them to make the playoffs, they will have to win all their remaining games to make the cut.

"Punjab are in a tough situation. They are lagging behind on the points table. They are just two positions down from the top four. But I have seen the table getting shuffled drastically. Because the bottom-placed teams are also left with their games. While Punjab are yet to face four out top five sides. So, once they start defeating the teams placed above them, they will be back in the race.

ALSO READ| IPL 2021 points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after DC’s win over PBKS

"Ultimately, the knockouts have almost begun for them. They are slated to face seven teams now and defeating all seven teams on the trot will not be an easy task. It’s not impossible but winning seven out of seven is not easy," said Jadeja.

KL Rahul did not feature on Sunday after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis. Opener Mayank Agarwal was made the stand-in captain. While he scored a sensational 99 not out, he failed to guide his team to a victory. Speaking on the same, Jadeja said that PBKS will definitely miss Rahul the captain.

"The absence of KL Rahul and his class batting will be a worrisome factor. The batting void can be filled as Mayank Agarwal played a great knock. But it will be a loss from the captaincy point of view," added Jadeja.