IPL 2021 Live Streaming, CSK vs RR: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals online

CSK vs RR Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 12 Online: Here's how you can watch Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League match No. 12 today on Hotstar.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 12:14 PM IST
RR to face CSK in match 12 of IPL 2021.(IPL/BCCI)

After bagging their first win of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) season, both Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) would look to extend their winning run when they meet in match 12 of IPL 2021. MS Dhoni-led lost their opening clash of the season to Delhi Capitals before bouncing back in convincing fashion to beat Punjab Kings. On the other hand, Sanju Samson's RR narrowly missed out on a win against PBKS in the first game but managed to get over the line against DC. With both team on equal footing so far, the stage is set for fourth-placed CSK and fifth-placed R

Where is the IPL 2021 match, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals taking place?

The IPL 2021 match No. 12, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Chennai.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2021 match No.12, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Monday (April 19).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2021 match No. 12, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match CSK vs RR online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match CSK vs RR will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match No.12 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

