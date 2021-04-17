IPL 2021 Live Streaming, MI vs SRH: How to watch Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live online and on TV

After the highs of an improbable victory from the jaws of defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders, defending champions Mumbai Indians will next face the battered and bruised Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021 match No. 9 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

MI came back from nowhere to win against KKR by 10 runs. The win is certain to boost their morale ahead of the SRH game but the Rohit Sharma-led side have to pull up their socks especially in the batting department.

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya are yet to fire.

SRH, on the other hand, are desperate for a victory after suffering two losses in the tournament.

The David Warner-led side might bring in Kane Williamson to bolster their batting against MI.

Where is the IPL 2021 match, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad taking place?

The IPL 2021 match No. 9, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The IPL 2021 match No.9, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (April 17).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The IPL 2021 match No.9 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match MI vs SRH online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match MI vs SRH will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match No.9 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket