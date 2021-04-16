IPL 2021 Live Streaming, PBKS vs CSK: How to watch Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match online and on TV

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will take on KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 match No. 8 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. CSK are currently languishing at the bottom of the IPL points table following their big defeat to Delhi Capitals in their tournament opener.

PBKS meanwhile, are high on confidence after beating Rajasthan Royals in a closely-fought contest.

CSK’s batsmen performed well with Suresh Raina, Sam Curran and Ambati Rayudu getting amongst the runs. Captain MS Dhoni would be hoping to make amends after scoring a duck.

However, it is the bowling that will keep CSK worried.

Where is the IPL 2021 match, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings taking place?

The IPL 2021 match No. 8, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2021 match No.8, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (April 15).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Capitals?

The IPL 2021 match No. 8 Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match PBKS vs CSK online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match PBKS vs CSK will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match No.8 Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket