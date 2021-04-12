IPL 2021 Live Streaming, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: When and where to watch RR vs PBKS Live on TV and Online

IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Live Streaming: In Match 4 of the 2021 Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals will take on a revamped Punjab Kings (former Kings XI Punjab). Both the teams have struggled to continuously produce the results in the previous two seasons and now they will look to start their campaign with a bang. RR have named Sanju Samson as their new skipper and will also welcome South African all-rounder Chris Morris into the squad. On the other hand, Punjab Kings spent big on pacer Jhye Richardson and would be hoping that their gamble pays off.

READ | Morris vs Richardson: Battle of 'Million Dollar Babies' as Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings eye winning start to IPL 2021

Here’s all you need to know about RR vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (April 12).

READ | RR Predicted XI vs PBKS: Who will be Rajasthan's frontline fast bowler in Jofra Archer's absence?

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings?

The IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

READ | PBKS' predicted XI against RR - Can a newly-recruited all-rounder solve Punjab Kings' middle-order issues?

How to watch IPL 2021 match between RR vs PBKS online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between RR vs PBKS will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON