RR Predicted XI vs PBKS: Who will be Rajasthan's frontline fast bowler in Jofra Archer's absence?

Rajasthan Royals will open their Indian Premier League 2021 campaign against Punjab Kings on Monday. The team did not qualify for the playoffs last season, and this year, they have a new captain - Sanju Samson. The Kerala cricketer has been franchise for the past few years, and he will be eager to help the franchise win their second title. But the big worry for RR would be the absence of their premium fast bowler Jofra Archer who recently underwent a surgery.

Here is our predicted XI for IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings:

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler will be eager to get back to his opening batting position this season for Rajasthan Royals and will look to perform better to retain it this time around.

Sanju Samson (c/wk): Sanju Samson will look to lead from the front and would likely open with Jos Buttler.

Ben Stokes: There is no point in keeping Ben Stokes lower down the order as he can get going as soon as he comes on. He will likely be at no. third batting position.

Rahul Tewatia: Rahul Tewatia was the star of RR's campaign last year, and he would look to showcase his skills with the bat once again in IPL 2021.

Riyan Parag: Riyan Parag has time and again showcased what he can do with the bat, but he would look to be more consistent this year.

Shivam Dube: Shivam Dube is likely to make his debut for Rajasthan Royals in the first game, and he would be eager to impress immediately.

Chris Morris: Chris Morris has become the most expensive player bought at the auctions and there will be a lot riding on his shoulders. He needs to fire with the bat and the ball to justify the price tag.

Shreyas Gopal: Shreyas Gopal has a good economy rate in IPL, but he struggled to get wickets last season. With spin-friendly tracks in India, he can do a lot of damage.

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman will have the most difficult job of being RR's frontline pacer in Jofra Archer's absence. These are big shoes to fill, and he will hope he can do them justice.

Kartik Tyagi: The fast bowler was impressive last season with the new ball, and he would hope he can pick wickets early on as well.

Jaydev Unadkat: Things have not often clicked for Jaydev Unadkat in IPL with the ball, but he has shown in domestic cricket time and time again what he can do.

RR Predicted XI vs PBKS: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Mustafizur Rahman, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat