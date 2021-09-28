IPL 2021, MI vs PBKS Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live on TV and online

Match no.42 of IPL 2021 will see two teams, placed on the same pedestal but coming on the back of different forms, square off against each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. While Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered a narrow defeat in their first game back followed by a tight win in the second, five-time league champions Mumbai Indians are battered after three consecutive defeats. Both teams are tied on 8 points but PBKS are placed 5th and MI 7th due to a difference in net run-rate. A win today will see both teams strengthen their bid for a berth in the playoffs.

Here's all you need to know about MI vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (September 28).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl