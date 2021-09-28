IPL 2021, Punjab Kings Predicted XI vs MI: Will the strong win in previous game tempt Rahul to field an unchanged side?

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) were finally off the mark in the second phase of IPL 2021 with a strong win against bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Sharjah on Saturday. Even though it was a low-scoring encounter, with some very poor decision-making from some of their batsmen, skipper KL Rahul would have been mighty impressed with the way his bowlers successfully defended 125. Now, they have an uphill task ahead of them as they take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who are seriously bruised by three consecutive defeats. PBKS and MI have the same points but the Punjab-based outfit is nearing the top-4. A win today could more or less end MI's residual hopes of securing a playoffs berth. What will PBKS' side look like? Let's find out.

Here is a look at PBKS' Predicted XI vs MI:

1) KL Rahul (Captain, WK): The biggest positives for PBKS in the second phase of IPL has been the form of KL Rahul. He hit 49 in the first match and 21 in the second before falling to a poor shot. He was a part of a magnificent 120-run stand in the first game and Punjab would hope for another against MI>

2) Mayank Agarwal: Talking about opening partnerships, Mayank looked in stellar touch in the first game. He smashed a blistering fifty but fell cheaply in the second. He would hope to make amends in the third.

3) Chris Gayle: "The Universe Boss" was finally recalled to the side after being made to sit out the first game. He was understandably off colour in the first game back but as they say, he is one big knock away from taking off.

4) Nicholas Pooran: He showed promise in the first game, even though he could not take his team over the line, was sent packing to a brilliant caught and bowled with the second. He would also look to fire again in Abu Dhabi.

5) Aiden Markram: Markram has looked good in both the outings so far and unless he is injured, the Proteas batsman is a definite starter.

6) Shahrukh Khan: Just like Krunal Pandya for MI, Deepak Hooda has failed to perform with both bat and ball for PBKS. With time running out quickly and Hooda not bowling a single delivery in the previous game, Rahul can afford to bring in the explosive Shahrukh Khan, who can add some substance in that porous middle-order.

7) Harpreet Brar: KL Rahul lavished rich praise on Brar for stemming the run flow considerably in the previous game against SRH. He gave away 25 in his 4 overs and put immense pressure on SRH batters during their chase. He will start for sure.

8) Nathan Ellis: He had an eventful debut. Despite returning with figures of 0/32 in four over, Ellis bowled a brilliant last over to defend 17 and help his side complete a 5-run win. He will start again.

9) Mohammed Shami: The kind of form this pacer has been in, there is no way Shami will be made to sit out for a reason other than a niggle or injury. He was brilliant in the last game, bowling a maiden and bagging 2/14 in his 4 overs. Just wow!

10) Arshdeep Singh: One of the best bowlers of PBKS and that is not an overestimation. After a five-wicket haul in the first game back, he bowled an economical spell of 1/22. Another definite starter.

11) Ravi Bishnoi: He was made to sit out in the first game against RR because of Adil Rashid but replaced the Englishman in the second. And boy, did he deliver. 3/24 in four overs and Bishnoi looked a million dollars against SRH. His bowling makes for an exciting watch.

PBKS' Predicted XI vs MI: KL Rahul (Captain, WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi