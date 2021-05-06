IPL 2021: MS Dhoni delays return to Ranchi, will wait for all his teammates to depart - Report

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has reportedly delayed his return to Ranchi as he wants all his CSK teammates to depart first. According to a report, Dhoni has informed all his teammates that he will be the last person to board the flight back home.

The ongoing season of Indian Premier League 2021 was suspended due to a number of players testing positive for covid-19.

The franchises and teams are making their way for home, but Dhoni, in a virtual meeting with his CSK teammates, reportedly said that since the IPL was happening in India, the foreign players and support staff should be given preference to travel first so that they can reach their homes abroad.

“Mahibhai said that he will be the last person to leave the hotel. He wanted foreigners to leave first, then the Indian players. He will be taking the last flight tomorrow when everyone reaches their home safe and secure,” a member of CSK was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Meanwhile, The Englishmen were the first ones out with eight of them landing in London, while the Australians awaited an escape to the Maldives as the now-suspended IPL's foreign recruits charted their way back home assisted by the BCCI on Wednesday.

Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, and Jason Roy landed in London to begin a 10-day quarantine before heading to their respective homes. The league was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday after multiple COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble.

England skipper Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan, and Chris Jordan are expected to board a flight to London within the next 48 hours.

(With PTI inputs)

