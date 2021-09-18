IPL 2021: Already ahead of Dhoni and Kohli, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma 3 sixes away from creating history

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has completed his six-day quarantine and is all set to lead the five-time champions as they kickstart the UAE-leg of the IPL 2021 with what promises to be a blockbuster of a contest. MI and Chennai Super Kings are the two most successful franchises in the history of IPL, combining to win eight titles between themselves. After Rohit, Dhoni is the most successful IPL captain, having led CSK to three titles – in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

While Rohit is already the most successful captain in IPL history, on Sunday, he has a chance of going to a place where no other Indian batsman has. When it comes to T20 cricket overall, Rohit is eighth on the list of batsmen with most sixes. The list is led by Chris Gayle, with by Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Brendon McCullum, Shane Watson, AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch ahead of Rohit. However, it doesn't mean that Rohit cannot create history on Sunday.

With 397 sixes, the MI captain is three short of smoking 400 sixes, and provided he does that, Rohit will become the first Indian batsman in the history of T20 cricket to breach the 400-six mark in T20. Even if Rohit cannot get there on Sunday, rest assured, it is only a matter of time before the MI captain will achieve this terrific feat. In fact, only four players have hit 300 sixes in T20 cricket. After Rohit, it is Suresh Raina (324), Virat Kohli (315) and MS Dhoni (303).

Of the 397 sixes, 224 have come in the IPL, out of which 173 have come while representing MI. the remaining 51 sixes Rohit has hit in his IPL career came during the first three seasons when he was playing for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers. Besides, he has played for India, India A, Indians and Mumbai (in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy).