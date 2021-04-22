IPL 2021 points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after CSK’s win over KKR

Chennai Super Kings have leapfrogged Royal Challengers Bangalore to take top position in the Indian Premier League 2021 points table. CSK registered a close-fought win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. CSK successfully defended a target of 221 runs after being put under pressure by quick-fire innings from Andre Russell and Pat Cummins.

CSK now have six points from 4 matches and lead RCB due to a healthier Net Run Rate in the IPL 2021 points table. CSK have an NRR of 1.142. DC are in the third position with the same number of points but an NRR of 0.426. RCB have played a game less than both teams.

On the other hand, things are not looking bright for KKR. They are in the sixth position after registering only a single win in their IPL 2021 campaign. KKR have two points from four matches with an NRR of -0.700. They are ahead of Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. Sunrisers Hyderabad are in the fifth position after defeating PBKS on Wednesday.

Here is how the IPL 2021 points table looks like after CSK’s win vs KKR:

IPL 2021 points table.

ORANGE CAP

Jonny Bairstow and Faf du Plessis joined the Orange Cap list after their knocks against PBKS and KKR respectively. Bairstow is third in the Orange Cap race with 173 runs from four matches and an average of 57.66. Meanwhile, du Plessis is fourth with 164 runs in four matches and an average of 82. The Orange Cap is currently held by Shikhar Dhawan, who has 231 runs.

Orange Cap list.





PURPLE CAP

Deepak Chahar made an entry into the list with his four-wicket haul on Wednesday. Chahar has 8 wickets from four matches. DC’s Avesh Khan is second in the list with the same number of wickets while Mumbai Indians Rahul Chahar is fourth. Andre Russell also entered the fray and has seven wickets in IPL 2021. The list is led by RCB’s Harshal Patel with 9 wickets in 3 matches.





Purple Cap list.