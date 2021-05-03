IPL 2021 points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals’ win over Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals continued to churn out wins in the Indian Premier League 2021. DC have now moved to the top of the IPL 2021 points table after convincingly defeating Punjab Kings by seven wickets on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shikhar Dhawan hit his third half-century of IPL 2021 as DC chased down PBKS’ target of 167 with ease.

DC now have six wins and are on top in the IPL 2021 points table. With 12 points, DC have one more win than second-placed Chennai Super Kings. Royal Challengers Bangalore are third with 10 points from seven games. Mumbai Indians round off the top-four with four wins from seven matches.

READ | 'Tell you what, he's not happy, he would not be happy': Brett Lee 'shocked' at David Warner's snub from SRH playing XI

In the bottom half of the IPL table, Rajasthan Royals have moved up fifth position after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad. Punjab Kings move down to sixth with 6 points while Kolkata Knight Riders are seventh. SRH lost their sixth game of the season to stay rooted at the bottom with two points from seven matches..

Here is how the IPL 2021 points table looks like after DC’s win vs PBKS:

IPL 2021 points table.

ORANGE CAP

In the Orange Cap list, Shikhar Dhawan regained his top in the list with another fifty on Sunday. Dhawan has 380 runs in eight matches. Second on the list is KL Rahul with 331 runs at an average of 66.20 in the tournament but he is likely to be sidelined after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis. Behind him there is CSK’s Faf du Plessis who has 320 runs in seven matches. DC’s Prithvi Shaw is fourth with 308 runs. RR captain Sanju Samson completes the top five with 277 runs in 7 games.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap list.

PURPLE CAP

RCB’s Harshal Patel continues to hold the Purple Cap currently. He has 17 wickets in 7 games. DC’s young pacer Avesh Khan has continued to rise in stature as he has picked up 13 wickets. RR’s Chris Morris also has 14 scalps to give competition to Khan and Patel.

IPL Purple Cap list.

Mumbai Indians’ Rahul Chahar with 11 wickets is fourth while Rashid Khan is fifth with 10 wickets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON