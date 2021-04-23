IPL 2021 points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after RCB’s win over RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore have regained the top spot from Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League points table after trouncing Rajasthan Royals by ten wickets at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. RCB showed their superiority in all departments of the game as they registered their fourth straight win in IPL 2021. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal ensured that RCB recorded an easy win over the struggling RR side.

With the win, RCB have leapfrogged Chennai Super Kings into top position in the IPL 2021 points table. RCB have eight points from four matches and a Net Run Rate of 1.009. They are ahead of Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitalsm who are second and third respectively.

Meanwhile, it hasn’t been a season to remember for RR. They occupy the last spot in IPL points table with two points from four games and a negative NRR of 1.011. They are behind Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have the same number of points but a better NRR.

Here is how the IPL 2021 points table looks like after RCB’s win vs RR:

IPL 2021 points table.

ORANGE CAP

In the orange cap list, there were no changes in the top five despite Padikkal’s century. RCB’s Glenn Maxwell is in second place with 176 runs despite not getting a chance to bat against RR. The Orange Cap is currently held by Shikhar Dhawan, who has 231 runs. Jonny Bairstow and Faf du Plessis joined the Orange Cap list after their knocks against PBKS and KKR respectively.

IPL 2021 Orange Cap list.

PURPLE CAP

RCB’s Harshal Patel continued to consolidate his top position in the Purple Cap list as he took three wickets on Thursday. Patel has 12 wickets in 3 matches. Deepak Chahar made an entry into the list with his four-wicket haul on Wednesday. Chahar has 8 wickets from four matches. DC’s Avesh Khan is third in the list with the same number of wickets while Mumbai Indians’ Rahul Chahar is fourth.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap list.

Andre Russell has also entered the fray and has seven wickets in IPL 2021.

