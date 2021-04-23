'I remember when I was in Delhi Daredevils, we experimented with few things': Nehra has advice for Kohli’s RCB

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra heaped praise on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore after they registered a massive 10-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match no. 16 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

A brilliant bowling performance from Mohammed Siraj (3/27) and Harshal Patel (3/47) restricted the Royals to 177 for 9. In reply, RCB chased down the target 27 balls to spare as Devdutt Padikkal slammed his maiden IPL ton (101* off 52 balls) while captain Kohli returned unbeaten on 72.

READ | 'Tell me that after you get to the first one': Kohli reveals conversation when Padikkal was nearing century

This was the fourth win on the trot for RCB and now they are the top-placed team on the points table with 8 points.

While speaking to Cricbuzz, Nehra reckoned that RCB shouldn’t lose the momentum and must aim to finish the league stage among the top two.

“Virat Kohli, as a skipper, never take things lightly. The way they have started their campaign and won four in four, they shouldn’t limit themselves. I remember when I was in Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and when we went to South Africa in 2009. We experimented with a few things towards the end of the league phase as we had already won around 10 out of 12 games. So first, they should confirm their play-off qualification and try to finish in the top 2,” Nehra told Cricbuzz.

Nehra opined that the RCB should keep the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar in their core team and try to maintain the winning streak.

“RCB couldn’t have got a better start than this. Moreover, they have found several valuable players –other than Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers – in Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Chahal and Washington Sundar. They should keep them in their core group. And this team has got the potential that we have seen in previous editions. The way they took off this season, let’s hope that they can end the things in a similar way,” he added.