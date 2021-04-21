Home / Cricket / IPL 2021 points table, Orange and Purple Cap list: DC jump over CSK with win against MI; race for Purple Cap heats up
cricket

IPL 2021 points table, Orange and Purple Cap list: DC jump over CSK with win against MI; race for Purple Cap heats up

IPL 2021 points table, Orange and Purple Cap list: Here is how the Indian Premier League looks like after Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets in Chennai.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 08:49 AM IST
Steve Smith of Delhi Capitals and Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals during the match between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.(ANI Photo/DC Twitter)

The Delhi Capitals jumped over Chennai Super Kings to take the second spot in IPL 2021 points table after registering an important victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

DC currently have 6 points in 4 matches but are behind Royal Challengers Bangalore, who continue to hold the top spot, on net run rate.

Rohit Sharma’s MI, meanwhile have slid down to the fourth spot after their defeat to DC.

Also Read | 'Viru bhai please get my salary increased': Sehwag reveals DC spinner's request

Batting first, MI were restricted to 137 for 9 as Amit Mishra registered figures of 4 for 24.

In reply, DC reached the target the target in 19.1 overs with six wickets in hand.

Here is how the IPL 2021 points table looks like after DC’s win vs MI

IPL 2021 points table after DC vs MI match
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PBKS predicted XI vs SRH: World's No.1 T20 batsman might make IPL debut

MI captain fined 12 lakh for slow over rate against DC

'Viru bhai please get my salary increased': Sehwag reveals DC spinner's request

'Dhoni can take some rest': Lara says no need for 'too much effort' from MS

Orange Cap

IPL 2021 Orange Cap list

DC opener Shikhar Dhawan strengthened his position in the IPL 2021 highest run-scorer’s list with a patient knock of 45 against MI. Dhawan now has 231 runs in 4 matches. RCB’s Glenn Maxwell, PBKS’ KL Rahul and KKR’s Nitish Rana are at No.2, 3, and 4 in the Orange Cap list. MI captain Rohit Sharma broke into the top five for the first time.

Purple Cap

IPL 2021 Purple Cap list

DC Avesh Khan and MI bowlers Rahul Chahar and Trent Boult were all among the wickets and thereby maintaining their positions in the IPL 2021 highest wicket-takers’ list which is led by RCB’s Harshal Patel with 9 wickets in 3 matches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl points table ipl 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP