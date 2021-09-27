IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after CSK and RCB notch-up respective victories

It was an electrifying double header Sunday that served an optimum dosage of entertainment to the cricket fans. In the first match of the day, Chennai Super Kings registered a stunning 2-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi. Later, Royal Challengers Bangalore thumped defending champions Mumbai Indians for the second time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The CSK vs KKR clash was one of the best thrillers the cricket fans have ever witnessed. After a solid start in the chase of 172, Dhoni & Co found it difficult to stop the fall of wicket on regular intervals. But Jadeja’s fiery cameo helped them to return victorious.

In Dubai, Virat Kohli and his boys set the stage on fire with remarkable performances. The skipper himself and Glenn Maxwell scored fifties while pacer Harshal Patel claimed his maiden hat-trick to hand RCB a 54-run win against MI.

While CSK jumped up to claim the top spot once again, Kohli’s RCB maintained their third position on the points table, bettering their net run rate. MI, on the other hand, slipped to the 7th spot following their third consecutive loss in the UAE leg of the IPL 2021.

Points Table IPL 2021

Orange Cap

Orange Cap list, IPL 2021

CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis made massive gains on the list of highest run-scorers. The South African batter maintained his third spot after a knock of 43 off 30 deliveries against MI, taking his tally of runs to 394. Gaikwad, on the other hand, jumped up to grab the third spot following his 40-run knock in the IPL 2021 match no. 39. Shikhar Dhawan leads the chart with 430 runs and holds the Orange Cap.

Purple Cap

Purple Cap List, IPL 2021

RCB’s Harshal Patel on Sunday claimed a magnificent hat-trick, taking his tally of wickets past 20. He ended up with figures of 4 for 17, and now has 23 wickets in his pocket, along with the Purple Cap. DC’s Avesh Khan is next in the fray with 15 wickets. MI’s Jasprit Bumrah jumped up on the list after Sunday night’s clash. He picked up three wickets against RCB, capturing the third spot with 14 wickets. RR’s Chris Morris (14) and PBKS’ Mohammed Shami (13) are placed fourth and fifth respectively.