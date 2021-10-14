Shaw in tears, Pant turns emotional as DC gets knocked out after losing to KKR by 3 wickets in Qualifier 2 - WATCH

Delhi Capitals’ young opener Prithvi Shaw couldn’t control his emotions after his team lost the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday in Sharjah. The three-wicket defeat led DC out of the tournament after finishing the league stages as table toppers with 20 points. KKR, on the other hand, will now face three-time champions Chennai Super Kings on Friday in the final in Dubai.

KKR went off to a rollicking start in the chase of 136 runs with a 96-run opening stand between Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill. But things started to go south for Kolkata towards the end as DC had nearly choked Eoin Morgan & Co by scalping 6 wickets for just 7 runs in four overs.

ALSO READ | Dinesh Karthik reprimanded for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

From 123 for 1, KKR were reduced to 130 for 7 in no time and were required 7 off the last over to win. Ashwin came into the attack and did a splendid job by taking down Shakib Al Hasan and Sunil Narine on consecutive deliveries. But Tripathi, who was watching the entire drama from the other end, finally got the strike and ended the game with a six.

𝙉𝙖𝙞𝙡 𝘽𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙈𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 💜🔥

𝐑𝐚𝐡𝐮𝐥 𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐚 𝐇𝐨𝐠𝐚 💜

KKr is not a team it's a Emotion @KKRiders

Rahul Tripathi

.#KKRvDC#AmiKKR pic.twitter.com/TTHXE4MrEA — 𝔸𝕣𝕚𝕥𝕣𝕒 𝕤𝕒𝕙𝕒 (@SaddyWings) October 13, 2021

The KKR fans and players erupted in joy whereas the DC dugout was full of sad and disappointed faces. Opener Prithvi Shaw looked completely shattered and was seen in tears. He just fell to the ground and seemed inconsolable as his teammates tried to pull him up.

Skipper Rishabh Pant also had similar emotions as his expressions spoke about his feelings. Head coach Ricky Ponting was seen encouraging the young captain with his hands around the latter’s shoulder.

ALSO READ | 'Ashwin miscalculated': Sunil Gavaskar breaks down final over drama as KKR beat DC in thriller to reach final

Ricky Ponting picks up a heartbroken Rishabh Pant from the dugout, puts an arm around his shoulder and has some words with him. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/HqRu82Imgd — Smrutiranjan Panda (@Smrutir64331927) October 13, 2021

Meanwhile, KKR qualified for their third IPL final after a long gap of 7 years, after winning the title in 2012 and 2014. will face three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash.