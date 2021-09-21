IPL 2021, Punjab Kings Predicted XI vs RR: Will Rahul hand debut to Adil Rashid?

Punjab Kings suffered a major setback before the resumption of Indian Premier League 2021, with key players Dawid Malan, Riley Meredith, and Jhye Richardson all unable to make a return to the tournament. But the signings of Adil Rashid as one of the three replacements may provide a solid spin bowling option to PBKS which can turn their fortunes this season.

Here is a look at Punjab Kings' predicted playing XI vs RR:

KL Rahul (captain/wicketkeeper): With T20I captaincy up for grabs after T20 World Cup, KL Rahul will be eager to make a statement to put his name in the hat.

Mayank Agarwal: Having missed out on the England Test series due to concussion-related issues, Mayank Agarwal will be fresh and ready to go. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

Chris Gayle: Chris Gayle, somehow, continues to go on at his age, and while he may not be the fittest member of the team, he is certainly a game-changer on his day.

Nicholas Pooran: It has not been smooth sailing for Nicholas Pooran in IPL 2021 so far, but maybe a change in venue can spark something fresh.

Deepak Hooda: Deepak Hooda has been a solid middle-order batsman but needs to be more consistent.

Shahrukh Khan: Shahrukh Khan has been tremendous in the season so far, and has been the best batsman apart from KL Rahul for Punjab. He will hope to continue in same vein of form this year.

Chris Jordan: England pacer Chris Jordan will have to lead PBKS' fast bowling attack with the departures of Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith.

ALSO READ | 'He will be a key factor; going to play in near future for India': Kohli says performance of KKR player a 'great sign'

Adil Rashid: Adil Rashid may make his IPL debut for PBKS on Tuesday and he could be the key for the franchise in finding their momentum.

Mohammed Shami: Mohammed Shami will look to adapt to UAE conditions so that he can be an asset in the T20 World Cup as well for India.

Ravi Bishnoi: Ravi Bishnoi will look to slow down the run rate in the middle overs and if he can get one or two quick wickets, it is an added bonus.

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh has been a revelation and unless he suffered an injury, he is guaranteed to be in the playing XI for the rest of the tournamentent.

PBKS Predicted XI vs RR: KL Rahul (captain/wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh