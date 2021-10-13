IPL 2021 Qualifier 2, DC Predicted XI vs KKR: Pant likely to do bench under-fire Tom Curran for star overseas batsman

After failing to secure the final berth in the first attempt, Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will look to make the second chance count when they take on Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Wednesday.

The Capitals have enjoyed a great outing in IPL 2021, finishing top of the eight-team points table, and would look to make quick amends going into the important clash, which decides the IPL 2021 finalists. It will be interesting to see if the team decides to add Steve Smith's vast experience in the playing XI, or will they stick with England all-rounder Tom Curran, who is slightly raw having just played one match in the second phase of the tournament.

Here is a look at DC's Predicted XI vs KKR:

1 Shikhar Dhawan: The left-handed batter is enjoying rich form and currently stands third in the Orange Cap race. He has amassed 551 runs from 15 outings in this edition, which include three fifties.

2 Prithvi Shaw: The young opener scored a blazing 60 off 34 balls in the Qualifier 1 against CSK, giving his side the kind of start they would have hoped for. The team will now hope for something similar against KKR.

3 Shreyas Iyer: Iyer's return to the pitch after his shoulder injury has been a good one. The batter has played a crucial role both with the bat and in the field, helping Delhi Capitals finish top at the points table. In the previous clash against Chennai Super Kings, Iyer failed to shine with the bat but made sure he left an impact on the game with his fielding. And having led the same unit to runners-up position in the previous edition, Iyer's presence on the pitch will definitely be a help for rookie skipper Rishabh Pant.

4 Rishabh Pant: The Delhi Capitals skipper has impressed the fans both with the bat and his leadership abilities, leading his side to the playoffs in his first season as captain. In the previous encounter against CSK, Pant scored an unbeaten knock of 51 off 35, helping his side breach the 170-run mark while batting first.

5 Axar Patel: The all-rounder has been more impactful with the ball and has scalped 15 wickets in the season so far. His best figures in this edition reads 3/21, which came against Mumbai Indians.

6 Shimron Hetmyer: Shimron Hetmyer is another key player from the Capitals camp and has scored 225 runs from 12 innings so far. In the previous encounter against CSK, the Windies batter scored 37 runs off 24 balls and added 83 runs for the fifth wicket along with Pant.

7 Tom Curran: The English all-rounder provided the team with three crucial breakthroughs in the previous contest, with one coming in the final over. If not for MS Dhoni's match-winning knock, the all-rounder could have been the match-winner for the Capitals.

8 R Ashwin: With slow bowlers being among the wickets in middle overs, R Ashwin can be considered as an automatic selection in the playing XI.

9 Avesh Khan: The team would bank on Avesh Khan, Delhi Capitals' leading wicket-taker, to continue his rich form. He has so far scalped 23 wickets at an economy of less than eight per over.

10 Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje will be spearheading the Capitals bowling attack and the team would hope that the South Africa speedster tests the KKR openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer with some 150-plus deliveries. He has so far featured in seven matches, in which he has picked 10 wickets.

11 Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada will be another automatic pick in the playing XI considering the amount of experience he carries in all formats of the game. He will be leading the Capitals attack with Nortje.

Our DC Predicted XI vs KKR: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tom Curran, Avesh Khan