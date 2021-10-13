IPL 2021 Playoffs, DC vs KKR, Qualifier 2 Live Streaming: When & where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

After enduring a narrow four-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1, Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will have a shot at redemption when they lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League.

The Capitals, who finished top of the table, will aim to secure the final berth for the second time in two seasons. However, standing in front of them will be Eoin Morgan's KKR, who are brimming with confidence after knocking out Royal Challengers Bangalore from the competition. The match between the two, which will decide the IPL finalists, will be played on Wednesday evening at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Here are all the details from the IPL 2021 match between KKR and DC:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday (October 13).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be available on Hotstar app and the website.