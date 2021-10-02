IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals make five changes in playing XI to tackle CSK, drop Riyan Parag, Chris Morris and 3 others

Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals are squaring off against Chennai Super Kings with an aim to make it to the playoffs. RR’s chances to make it to the playoffs are still alive as they need to win all their remaining 3 matches. In order to do that, they made a total of five changes to their playing for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match no. 47 in Abu Dhabi.

The Royals middle-order has struggled a lot in the past matches. Since, the encounter with CSK is no less than a do-or-die affair, they massively altered the combination. After winning the toss on Saturday, skipper Sanju Samson confirmed the changes but didn’t name any of the players.

IPL 2021 RR vs CSK Live Score and Updates

“We would like to field first on this wicket. The past matches and the experience we have, it's easier to chase. It has always been the same from the past two-three years. You need to show the character, commitment towards the franchise. I would like everyone to put in some great performances. We have made four (five) changes,” said RR skipper Sanju Samson after winning the toss and opting to bowl.

The Royals have dropped Mahipal Lomror, Liam Livingstone, Riyan Parag, Kartik Tyagi and Chris Morris. To replace them, RR have inducted Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, Akash Singh, David Miller and Mayank Markande.

CSK, on the other hand, have made a couple of changes in their bowling department. Sam Curran has returned in place of Dwayne Bravo and KM Asif has come in place of Deepak Chahar.

“We would have liked to bowl first, because the wicket here will stay the same. We are one team who don't make many changes. Sam comes in for Bravo and Asif comes in for Deepak. We are playing back-to-back games, so it's important to keep the players fresh. It's better to rest them. The weather will keep getting better from now, and it will be the perfect weather during the World Cup,” said CSK captain Dhoni at the toss.

ALSO READ | ‘The King Kong. There’s no one close to him’: Ravi Shastri says MS Dhoni is the ‘greatest white-ball captain ever’

Have a look at playing XIs of both teams:

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Josh Hazlewood.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.