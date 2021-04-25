'Difficult to comprehend what's happening,' Morris says players have 'responsibility' to give people 'reason to smile'

Rajasthan Royals allrounder Chris Morris said that the players and franchises playing in the Indian Premier League have a responsibility to bring smiles to people amid the ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country. Morris starred for RR on Saturday as Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets.

Morris registered figures of 4/23 in his four overs, and the Proteas international was named as the man of the match for his bowling performance.

After the press conference, Morris said that RR, as a team, have been speaking about the ongoing situation in the country, and said that, and applauded the frontline workers for their efforts.

"As a team, we have been talking about it quite a lot over the last two days. We have seen how badly this pandemic has taken over the specific parts, if not the entire country," Morris said at the virtual press conference after the match, in response to a query posed by news agency ANI.

"So as a team, we just want to say the heroes out there, the frontline workers all over the world, to be doing what they are doing day in and day out for 24 hours a day is just incredible. As a team, we are feeling the hurt for everyone around the world," Morris added.

"It is quite difficult to comprehend what is happening. It is a responsibility for us to play with smiles on our faces because we have a reason to smile.

"We hopefully get to keep people happy on the other side of the screen. Whether we winning or losing, it is an opportunity to keep people smiling, if that gives people a reason to smile, then we are doing well as a sport," he signed off.

Rajasthan Royals has now moved to the sixth place in the points table with 4 points from 5 games. The side will next take on Mumbai Indians on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

(With inputs from news agency ANI)