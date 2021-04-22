Home / Cricket / Rashid Khan says SRH youngster can become 'proper all-rounder for India in the future'
Rashid Khan says SRH youngster can become 'proper all-rounder for India in the future'

"You will become a proper all-rounder for India in the future who will a lot of matches for his side. You have a lot of ability. If you work hard, you will get the success," Rashid said in a video posted on the official website of IPL.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Rashid Khan. (ANI Photo/IPL Twitter)

Sunrisers Hyderabad finally got their first win of Indian Premier League 2021 as they defeated Punjab Kings by nine wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. It was an incredible all-round display from the David Warner-led side as they outplayed their opponents in all departments of the game.

SRH bowled out PBKS for just 120 runs and then chased down the target in 18.4 overs. Pacer Khaleel Ahmed and spinner Abhishek Sharma were the chief tormentors for PBKS as they picked up two and three wickets respectively.

SRH's star spinner Rashid Khan was impressed with Abhishek Sharma as he said that the youngster can 'become a proper all-rounder for India in the future.'

"You will become a proper all-rounder for India in the future who will a lot of matches for his side. You have a lot of ability. If you work hard, you will get the success," Rashid told Abhishek Sharma in a video posted on the official website of IPL.

Talking about his own performance, Abhishek told Rashid: "I was practicing my bowling a lot. Suddenly, when we were in our huddle before the match against Punjab Kings, skipper David Warner told me that you are going to bowl the first over. I did not hear it nicely so confirmed it once again. I asked you a lot about this role, I was also confident of doing the job for our team."

"During lockdown, we were at home. My father is my childhood coach, he was a left-arm spinner so I have learnt a lot from him during lockdown. The variation like slider, I learnt that. I had the confidence of implementing in the game. I think I can bowl this ball at any stage of the game," he added.

In the match against Punjab Kings, Abhishek returned with figures of 2-24 from his four overs. This win was Hyderabad's first in the ongoing season of the IPL.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will next take on Delhi Capitals on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

(with ANI inputs)

