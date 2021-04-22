CSK vs KKR: Virender Sehwag doesn't think 'Eoin Morgan is that good a T20 captain'

Kolkata Knight Riders suffered their third straight loss in Indian Premier League 2021. KKR lost to Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium to fall to the sixth position in the points table. Chasing a mammoth target of 221 to win against CSK, KKR fell short by 18 runs as they lost all their wickets for 202.

It was a valiant effort by the team as they were reduced to 31/5 at one point. Andre Russell and Pat Cummins slammed quick-fire fifties against CSK to take KKR closer to the target. But IPL 2021 hasn't been kind to them so far and it continued on Wednesday. KKR captain Eoin Morgan has also faced some criticisms for his decisions in the middle.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also talked about his leadership and said that he doesn't think Morgan 'is that good a captain of T20 cricket'.

"I don't think Eoin Morgan is the best T20 captain in the world. Yes, in ODI cricket, he has a really strong team. Whoever bats well wins the game for him. Whoever bowls well, wins the game for England. But in IPL - he does not have that team, and I also don't think he is that good a captain of T20 cricket. If you compare MS Dhoni with Eoin Morgan, it would not be a correct comparison. Also, he does not have that good a team which he has for England. Because a captain is as good as his team. When he builds a great team maybe next year, or if his players start performing extraordinarily. Even if two players start scoring runs, or two bowlers start picking wickets, then this will be a good team. And they will start winning matches. At this moment, I don't feel Eoin Morgan is that good a T20 captain," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Morgan was also fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during his side's IPL game against CSK.

This was KKR's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences.

"Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 21," IPL said in a statement.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Morgan was fined ₹12 lakh," it added.

(with ANI inputs)