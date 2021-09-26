IPL 2021, RCB Predicted XI vs MI: Will Virat Kohli drop Hasaranga and bring in an uncapped batter to turn fortunes?

The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have gotten off to the worst start possible in phase II of IPL 2021. The side came into the second half placed third in the points table and they still are third but have lost both their matches in the UAE. While openers Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal have shown promise so far, none of the four overseas players in either matches were able to make a lasting impression. Sri Lanka spin sensation Wanindu Hasaranga has not only leaked runs but has also gone wicketless. With serious firepower missing in that porous middle-order, could RCB turn to Mohammed Azharuddeen? Will Kyle Jamieson be recalled? Let's try and work it out. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

Here is a look at RCB's Predicted XI vs MI:

1) Devdutt Padikkal- The stylish left-hander comes into the third game of IPL phase II on the back of a brilliant 70 against the Chennai Super Kings. His return to big scores is a good sign for Bangalore.

2) Virat Kohli (C)- The RCB skipper is on the verge of becoming the first batsman to reach 10,000 runs across T20 cricket but that is something that he will be least bothered about. Kohli has a bigger challenge ahead of him. He scored a masterful 53 in Sharjah on Friday and once again, the team would bank on this dynamic opening pair to go big and provide them with a fast start.

3) AB de Villiers (WK)- When you are a retired international cricketer who only plays one league, which amounts to 2 months, a year, it becomes difficult for you to find your touch again. Even if you are a legend like AB de Villiers. The former Proteas batsman is one big innings away from taking off and there is no way Kohli will leave him out. And rightfully so. He should also be handed wicketkeeping duties in place of KS Bharat.

4) Glenn Maxwell- He looked out of sorts with the bat in the first match and showed glimpses of hope in the second against CSK. Moreover, he is a handy off-spinner who can get his team an odd wicket. A big hitter who can also be a game-changer. The Australian all-rounder is likely to retain his place as well.

5) Mohammed Azharuddeen: The first change that Kohli could make would be to bring in the big-hitting Kerala batsman. The right-hander was in good form during the intra-squad games ahead of the season's resumption and with KS Bharat not performing with the bat, he could be made to sit out. This is why AB de Villiers could be asked to keep wickets again.

6) Tim David: He barely had any time to get going on a two-paced Sharjah pitch against CSK and it was his first-ever IPL outing. Knowing the reputation this Singapore cricketer holds in the world of T20 cricket currently, and also going by the Dubai surface, Kohli is most likely to retain Tim David.

7) Kyle Jamieson: The second change from RCB's loss to CSK could be replacing a misfiring, wicketless, and expensive Hasaranga with their phase I regular, Kyle Jamieson. The Dubai pitch is likely to help the pacer and is also a much better surface for batting.

8) Harshal Patel: He just can't stop taking wickets, can he? And there's no way Kohli would mind that. The current 'Purple Cap' holder.

9) Yuzvendra Chahal: He bowled well against CSK and also stemmed the run-flow considerably. He will be key to RCB's chances again.

10) Mohammed Siraj: He hasn't quite produced the results he is expected to but a hard worker like Siraj is an asset for RCB. He is likely to open the bowling once again.

11) Navdeep Saini: The Indian pacer had a lukewarm return to the side against CSK but he's someone who has a knack for picking wickets and bowls with some serious pace.

RCB's predicted playing XI vs MI: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Tim David, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini