'You have got the greatest ever T20 captain': Vaughan reacts to MS Dhoni's appointment as mentor for T20 World Cup

MS Dhoni being appointed as Indian team's mentor for the T20 World Cup was a decision no one saw coming. After retiring from international cricket in August of 2020, Dhoni was only playing in the IPL, but otherwise, remained of the radar. So when the selectors made the big decision of selecting Dhoni to oversee the functioning of the team, it sent Indian cricket fans, and those particular of Dhoni's, into euphoria.

Dhoni is a three-time ICC title winner as captain and has also led Chennai Super Kings to three IPL championships. Clearly, the record speaks for itself and must have had a big role to play in his new role. Several former cricketers welcomed the move, especially Michael Vaughan, who feels this is the best decision that could have made keeping the interest of the Indian cricket team in mind.

Also Read | 'I have a feeling he will return at next year's auction': Steyn picks 'ex-Bangalore player' to captain RCB after Kohli

"If you look at the CSK batting line-up, they change it depending on the pitch and who is bowling. MS Dhoni realized that Maxwell is going to bowl again, and so, CSK threw a right-hander. That is smart cricket, and that is being flexible with your batting line-up," Michael Vaughan in a chat on Cricbuzz.

Dhoni had a lacklustre IPL season last year when his team finished a disappointing seventh in the points table and the captain himself had a forgettable outing managing only 200 runs – his lowest for a single edition of the IPL. However, CSK and Dhoni are back to their dominating best this time around, which is an indication that Dhoni is back at the top of his captaincy prowess. Which is why Vaughan reckons that Dhoni coming on board is going to benefit India massively at the ICC event.

Also Read | IPL 2021 Full Coverage

"You have got the greatest ever T20 captain (Dhoni), and there was a bit of a commotion when he was put as the mentor for the T20 World Cup. Why would India want MS Dhoni in that role? It is the greatest decision ever that the Indian T20 team has made. You need that kind of brain in that dugout. Dhoni is a natural at what he delivers," concluded Vaughan.