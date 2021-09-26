IPL 2021, RCB vs MI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live

RCB vs MI, IPL 2021 Live Streaming: Match no.39 of IPL 2021 will see two teams coming on the back of very similar results. They both started the second phase of IPL 2021 in the top half of the points table but they have lost both their opening matches. The only difference being is that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) remain third, while Mumbai Indians (MI) have slipped to the sixth position. Both the IPL giants need a win desperately to strengthen their bid for a playoffs spot. One of them will get the two points today. Only time will tell which team it will be.

Here's all you need to know about RCB vs MI IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (September 26).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians?

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl