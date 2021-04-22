'He was a big-game player': Devdutt Padikkal talks about his dream of 'emulating' Gautam Gambhir

Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal wants to perform in big matches when there is a lot of pressure from various quarters just like his idol former India opener Gautam Gambhir used to do.

Padikkal who idolises Gambhir, said he would want to ‘emulate’ Gambhir’s ability to score in big matches.

"He was a big-game player and it is one thing I really want to emulate because it is in those crunch situations that those big players come out and do well for the side. He always seemed to do that when the team was under pressure and that is something I would want to do," Padikkal told ANI.

Padikkal, who has been in fantastic form in the last couple of seasons for Karnataka and also for RCB in the IPL, said opening with captain Virat Kohli doesn’t put him under pressure. It. in fact, helps him learn a lot.

"I do not think so (on him playing the aggressive role since he is opening with Virat). He is such a talented cricketer, he has so much experience, to be playing with him makes my game easier. I am really looking forward to having a really good partnership with him. Definitely, Virat's passion for the game, the drive for the game he has is remarkable, that is something I have really tried to pick up on," said the 20-year-old.

Speaking about how he sees Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers, the left-handed batsman said: "Maxwell is an amazing cricketer, like you have seen in the previous innings, the shots he plays can change the game on its head. To have such game-changers in the squad is really important. It is really great to see how he has started off the tournament and hopefully, he can continue to do this throughout the season.

"To be honest, I think AB de Villiers keeps things simple in terms of his batting. He does not overcomplicate the situation too much and the sheer skill he has to pull of the shots is remarkable. That is something I have tried asking him and he always says to keep things simple. He is a talented individual and it is great to play alongside him."

When asked about the challenges of the bubble life, Padikkal said: "It does get challenging to stay in bio-bubbles over a long period of time. But at the same time, that's the need of the hour and it is important that everyone stays safe. Staying in bio-bubble, you have to take care of your mental health, you have a lot of time with your teammates, the fact that we have such a team that is together and everyone is enjoying each other's company, that is something we look forward to every day."

On Tuesday, global sports brand PUMA signed a long-term partnership deal with Washington Sundar and Padikkal. As a result, the duo joins PUMA's impressive roaster of cricketers that include Indian captain Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul. Commenting on the association, he said: "PUMA is such a global brand and to be part of a brand that is associated with such global superstars, such talented athletes around the world is a great feeling. Hopefully, I can have a long partnership with them. It is great to be acknowledged and know there are people who are there to support and really back you."

(With ANI inputs)