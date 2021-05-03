'The cards are on the table and I am sure there are a number of conversations to be had': Williamson on David Warner

Even before Sunrisers Hyderabad took on Rajasthan Royals in match 28 of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) in Delhi on Sunday, SRH made the headlines when the news of David Warner being stripped of his captaincy surfaced. New Zealand's Kane Williamson was named captain and the change was made in a bid to revive Hyderabad's season. They currently languish at the bottom of the points table. Fans received a further shock when Warner was omitted from the playing XI.

Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, Williamson shared his thoughts on dropping Warner, who has led SRH to the title in 2016 and has amassed 5447 runs in IPL matches, from their playing XI against RR.

"For us it about building as a side and make adjustments. Rather than over-search for the win, we just have to be clear about how we need to operate. Warner is a world-class table, the cards are on the table and I am sure there are a number of conversations to be had," said Williamson.

Commenting on the match, that SRH lost by 55 runs, Williamson remarked: "A tough day. A very competitive total from RR. It was Jos' day and he was outstanding. With the bat, you do need to get a few things to go your way and when you're losing wickets it makes it all the harder to chase 220."

Earlier in the day, Williamson sent RR into bat. RR opener Jos Buttler smashed 124 off 64 as he guided his side to a mammoth total of 220/3 in 20 overs. He was ably supported by skipper Sanju Samson's 48 as the two put on 150 runs for the second wicket to lay the foundation for a strong finish.

In response, Hyderabad's openers Manish Pandey (31) and Jonny Bairstow (30) got the side off to a brisk start by putting on 57 runs in 6 overs. However, they were dismissed soon after, and from there on, it was all RR. Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahaman bagged three wickets each as SRH finished on 165/8 after 20 overs, losing the game by 55 runs.

With this defeat, SRH continue to languish at the bottom of the table with six defeats in seven matches. On the other hand, Rajasthan jumped to the fifth position in the points table with its third win in seven matches.

