'There was a nice messsage from Kumar': Buttler reveals Sangakkara's advice that helped him score century against SRH

Jos Buttler roared back to form on Sunday as he propelled Rajasthan Royals to their third win of the Indian Premier League 2021. Buttler scored 124 runs off 64 balls to help RR post a mammoth total of 220 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. RR managed to grab a convincing 55-run victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Buttler hit 11 fours and eight sixes during his masterful 124-run knock and it managed to silence his critics.

After the match, Buttler revealed that team director Kumar Sangakkara had advised him to maintain his shape while hitting shots in the ongoing IPL.

For RR, Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman scalped three wickets each. With this win, Rajasthan has moved to the fifth spot with 6 points from 7 games.

"I am feeling good, it was obviously nice to spend some time in the middle. It was nice to get few shots out of the middle of the bat. For some time, I felt like that I did not know which way to hold the bat really, it was a good win for us, happy to contribute. I thought that we are just one wicket down so I might just go for it. There was a nice messsage from Kumar Sangakkara as he told me to keep my shape. I was trying to swing hard for a while. Sanju Samson is a good guy to bat with, he is fun in the middle," Buttler told teammate Chris Morris in a video posted on the website of IPL.

"I think the key to playing in Delhi is staying hydrated as it is quite hot here. Take on as much fluid as you can," he added.

Earlier, Buttler and Sanju Samson starred with the bat as Rajasthan Royals posted a score of 220/3 in the allotted twenty overs. Buttler and Samson played knocks of 124 and 48 respectively for the Royals. Riyan Parag also played a useful cameo of 15 runs from eight balls.

For SRH, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, and Vijay Shankar returned with one wicket each.

Rajasthan Royals will next lock horns against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

(with ANI inputs)

