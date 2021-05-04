IPL 2021, SRH Predicted XI vs MI: Now-or-never time for Jason Holder's return to Sunrisers Hyderabad

Nothing has worked out yet for 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021. After six defeats in seven games, the 'Orange Army' finds itself languishing at the bottom of the table with two points. The side has played a lot of gambles so far but unfortunately, they just haven't been dealt a good hand. They even decided to change their captain mid-way through the season, handing it to Kane Williamson from David Warner. With the reverse fixtures starting, it's practically do-or-die for them every single game. They have first to see off five-time champions Mumbai Indians. For that to happen, they must get their combination right and bring in a couple of changes from their previous game against Rajasthan Royals. SRH lost MI in the first round by 13 runs. Can they throw the knock-out punch this time around?

Here's our predicted playing 11 of SRH vs MI IPL 2021 match:-

Manish Pandey: After sitting out for two games, Manish Pandey has come back stronger. In the last two innings, he has scored runs at a quicker pace and has been the best Indian batsman in the side by a long margin.

Jonny Bairstow: He's one of the key men of this struggling SRH unit. Currently Hyderabad's top-scorer and league's seventh-highest scorer, Jonny Bairstow plays a key role at the top of the innings every time he steps out to bat.

Kane Williamson: Newly-appointed skipper Kane Williamson did not have an ideal start to his captaincy in IPL 2021. He was dismissed for the first time in four innings this season against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. He would look to bounce back against the defending champions.

Kedar Jadhav: The right-hander has the ability to go the distance at the death. However, he isn't the hitter he used to be and could use a bit of time by coming in earlier. Once he gets his eye in, he can be as lethal as anyone.

Jason Holder: The much-awaited comeback of Jason Holder must happen on Tuesday before it gets too later for SRH. Last season, he was brought in at a similar stage and with his impressive all-round performances, he helped SRH finish third. This year, SRH desperately need someone to inspire a change and this could be the reason. He comes in place of Mohammad Nabi, who was uninspiring against RR.

Abdul Samad: The youngster is more than capable of playing blistering cameos in the lower middle-order. With batting woes haunting SRH, they would back on the young shoulders to come good if and when needed.

Jagadeesha Suchith: The second and final change we predict to see is J. Suchith coming in for out-of-form Vijay Shankar, who has failed to deliver in all the departments. Suchith has only played one match so far and showed promise. He could be given a go.

Rashid Khan: One of the most important members of the franchise, if not the most, is Afghan spinner Rashid Khan. A dangerous, wicket-taking leg spinner who is often called upon to bail his team out of trouble. He could really use some support from the other bowlers.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned from injury against RR. He has been uncharacteristically expensive so far and he would want to make amends to that.

Sandeep Sharma: Right-arm medium pacer is a handy new-ball bowler and his ability to make the ball talk upfront makes him an important asset of the team, especially in the powerplay. '

Khaleel Ahmed: This could potentially be his last game of the season if he fails to put on an impressive show.

SRH Predicted XI vs MI: Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Jagadeesha Suchith, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed