'He said selection of final XI isn't done by him,' Jadeja says 'captain David Warner was not in full control' at SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad announced a bold call to remove David Warner as the captain of the franchise and replace him with Kane Williamson. While Warner has been a successful captain of the team, leading the side to a title win in 2016, he had also been a regular run-scorer for the team. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

But after SRH lost five out of six games this season, the franchise decided to make the decision to not only replace Warner as captain but he was also dropped from the playing XI on Sunday against Rajasthan Royals.

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja believes Warner was not in full control of the team when he was captain and added that SRH are being controlled by someone from the outside.

RR vs SRH - Live!

"It was evident that SRH is being controlled by someone from the outside – coach, management, whoever. But the captain Warner was not in full control," Jadeja said on Cricbuzz.

Earlier this month, Warner was asked about the exclusion of Manish Pandey from the playing XI and he had replied that he is not the one making calls on final SRH Playing XI.

Jadeja said that Warner's reply is an indication that he did not have a complete say in the team.

"He himself stated that the selection of the final XI is not done by him so he does not have a complete say in it,” Jadeja added.

Jadeja, though, insisted that Williamson is a better choice between the two to lead the team.

"Anyone who is following cricket for a period of time will tell you that between the two, Williamson is a better choice as captain.

"Warner is a great batsman and he has also led the Sunrisers to victory in the past but it is a no-brainer as to who is a better choice as skipper," Jadeja signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON