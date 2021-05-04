IPL 2021 suspended: List of overseas players who are facing travel restrictions

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season has been suspended indefinitely in view of the Covid-19 crisis in India.

After several players and members of various IPL franchisees returned positive tests for coronavirus, The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect.

ALSO READ| IPL 2021 postponed by BCCI after several players test positive for Covid-19

Numerous international players were participating in the 14th edition of the tournament and the various boards now face an uphill task of making sure that their players return home to their respective countries safely. While some countries do not have strict restrictions in place, there are a certain few that have already banned incoming flights from India.

ALSO READ| 'We'll find a way to send back overseas players': IPL chairman

Australia last week banned all travelers from India, including its own citizens, from entering the country until May 15.

Britain and Bangladesh have imposed travel restrictions.

British nationals are required to quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days upon arrival in the United Kingdom, while passengers arriving in Bangladesh have to undergo 14 days of home quarantine.

Here's a compiled list of all the overseas players, currently in the country, who could face a challenging return:

Chennai Super Kings: Three-time champions have three overseas players in the squad currently; Moeen Ali and Sam Curran from England, and Jason Behrendorff from Australia.

Delhi Capitals: IPL 2020 runners-up have Tom Curran, Sam Billings, and Chris Woakes from England in their squad. They've also got Australians Marcus Stoinis and Steve Smith in the ranks.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Eoin Morgan will be returning to England, while Ben Cutting and Pat Cummins hail from Australia. In Shakib Al Hasan, they have a Bangladeshi national.

Mumbai Indians: Defending champions Mumbai have Aussies Nathan Coulter-Nile and Chris Lynn

ALSO READ| IPL 2021 suspended: CA, ACA assure Australian cricketers of safe return from India

Punjab Kings: 2014 runners-up have Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan from England. Moises Henriques, Jhye Richardson, and Riley Meredith hail from Australia.

Rajasthan Royals: Inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals have overseas players: Englishman Jos Buttler and Bangladeshi Mustafizur Rahman.

England's Liam Livingstone and Aussie Andrew Tye left for their respective homes mid-way through the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 2016 runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore have three Australians in Daniel Sams, Dan Christian, and Glenn Maxwell who could face a tough time.

Two other Australians, Kane Richardson, and Adam Zampa pulled out of the tournament mid-way to return home early.

ALSO READ| Heartbreaking to see a country I love suffering so much: Kevin Pietersen reacts after IPL 2021 gets suspended

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad have former skipper David Warner from Australia. They've also got Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow from England.

IPL chairman Brajesh Patel on Tuesday assured that the BCCI will ‘find a way’ to arrange for the return of overseas players after the tournament was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble.

(with inputs from Reuters)