To become post-paid, he has to perform consistently: Pragyan Ojha feels Sanju Samson is like a 'pre-paid' sim card

Sanju Samson has been called several things by several former India cricketers, but perhaps nothing comes close to the analogy dictated about him by former India spinner Pragyan Ojha. Samson began the IPL 2021 with a century against Punjab Kings which came in a losing cause, and followed it with a duck against Delhi Capitals on Thursday, after which Ojha referred to the RR captain and many other Indian youngsters like him as a 'pre-paid' sim card, believing they need to show more consistency if they are to get a longer run in the Indian cricket team.

"When you talk about Sanju Samson, there is one thing. When he came into this side, there was no Rishabh Pant, there was no Ishan Kishan. In this present Indian team, consider this interesting story Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are like post-paid sim cards. They can push themselves for a bit more time without paying the bills," Ojha told Sports Today.

And rightly so. Samson made his India debut in 2015, during a T20I against Zimbabwe, and ever since, the promising wicketkeeper batsman has represented the country in only six more matches. The only reason Samson's appearances for India have been sporadic is due to his inconsistency.

On the contrary, Rishabh Pant has experienced an unprecedented rise and Ishan Kishan seems to be on the same course, due to a string of impressive performances. Ojha feels youngsters like Samson need to score runs more consistently if they are to, in his words, become 'post-paid' sim cards.

"But quite a few youngsters are like pre-paid sim cards. It has to be renewed in the given time otherwise the sim is dead. All these youngsters should understand they are not post-paid sim cards. They are pre-paid sim cards, to become post-paid, they have to perform consistently,” he added.