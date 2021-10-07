IPL 2021 updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after RCB vs SRH match

While Sunrisers Hyderabad's win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday had little impact on the overall scenario of the Indian Premier League 2021 Points Table, it certainly made the road harder for Virat Kohli & co. to finish top two. They are still at no. 3 spot with 16 points and a Net Run Rate of -0.159. Chennai Super Kings have to lose their next game by a big margin, and RCB have to win by a big margin for RCB to finish in the top two.

Orange Cap list

There was no change in the top five positions in the Orange Cap list after RCB vs SRH match as KL Rahul continues to hold the top spot with 528 runs in 12 games. Only RCB's Glenn Maxwell, who is at 447 runs in 13 games, and is currently at 6th position, can surpass Rahul among the players from RCB and SRH.

IPL 2021 Purple Cap list

RCB's Harshal Patel picked three wickets against SRH, exceeding his total scalps in the season to 29, and thus making strengthening a firm hold on the Purple Cap. At this rate, with at least two more games for RCB to play in the season, Harshal Patel can break Dwayne Bravo's record of most wickets in a single season. He just needs 3 more to tie, 4 more to surpass him.

