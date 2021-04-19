'We’re similar players with a lot of energy': AB de Villiers says he enjoys ‘playing together’ with Glenn Maxwell

AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell were the two batters who left no stone unturned in destroying Kolkata Knight Riders’ bowling strategies on Sunday in Chennai. The duo took the KKR bowlers to the cleaners as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a mammoth total of 204/4. Maxwell top-scored with 49-ball 78 while De Villiers returned unbeaten on 76 off 36.

In reply, the Eoin Morgan led side were restricted to 166 for 8 and RCB registered a 38-run win which was their third win on the trot in IPL 2021.

After the victory, De Villiers had a chit-chat session with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal and expressed that he enjoys playing with Maxwell as both of them are similar kind of players who always want to leave an impact in the game.

“I have worked really hard in the last few months. I did not expect to be playing really good cricket at the moment but I am very happy, I always give my best shot when I play for RCB. It was a very hot day, we lost a couple of wickets early but I am very happy that we came through.

“I laid out a good foundation and then their leg-spinner (Varun Chakravarthy) came on, I sensed he was bowling defensively and I realised that was my moment. When Russell came on, he was stuck with wide deliveries, I opened up and it put him under pressure,” De Villiers told Chahal in a video posted on the official website of IPL.

“When I came out to bat, I realised Maxwell was tired and he told me that he does not want to run much. To be honest, we enjoy playing together. We are similar players with a lot of energy and we love having an impact for the team. When I came out to bat, the thought was to get a base together and get a partnership going. I knew if we get a partnership, we will sense a weakness somewhere which we did,” he added.

Andre Russell played a knock of 31 runs for KKR, but in the end, RCB managed to hold on to record their third victory in a row this season. This is the first time that RCB has managed to win their first three games in an IPL season.

