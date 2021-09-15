IPL 2021: Fans to return to stadiums for UAE-leg of the tournament starting September 19

The IPL will no longer be played behind closed doors as it was announced on Wednesday that fans will be returning to the stadiums for the UAE-leg of the tournament albeit in 'limited capacity'. A statement released by the IPL media advisory read that people will get to witness the action from close quarters since the tournament gears up to welcome fans back.

The IPL 2021, which was postponed earlier this year in May, will resume on Sunday with powerhouses Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings kicking off the UAE-leg of the edition. This match will mark the first time since the IPL 2019 final that fans will get to attend IPL matches.

"The VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 resumes with the five-time champions and current title holders Mumbai Indians taking on three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 19," the release stated.

"This match will be a momentous occasion as IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to Covid-19 situation."

Matches will be played at Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi with limited seating available keeping in mind the Covid protocols and UAE government regulations. Last year's IPL, which was moved to the UAE, was played in empty stadiums. As was the first-half of this year's tournament in India, which was suspended indefinitely on May 3 after several members of different franchises had tested positive for Covid-19.

