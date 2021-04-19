‘What he's giving to the team is commendable’: Rishabh Pant lauds Shikhar Dhawan’s blistering knock against Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawan played phenomenal innings on Sunday night to hand Delhi Capitals an easy win against Punjab Kings in Mumbai. Unlike his innings against Rajasthan Royals in the previous encounter, Dhawan came out with all guns blazing and slammed the PBKS bowlers all around the park.

In pursuit of a 195-run target, Dhawan not only provided a rollicking start to DC but also played a fiery knock of 92 runs off 49 balls before getting cleaned up by Jhye Richardson in the fifteenth over of DC’s chase. His innings was laced with the help of 13 boundaries and 2 maximums.

Dhawan bagged the Man of the Match award for his heroics and was highly praised by his skipper Rishabh Pant. During the post-match presentation, Pant said that whatever Dhawan is giving to the team is ‘commendable’.

“He (Dhawan) has a lot of experience. You can talk to him about anything, how we can set the field, there are many stuffs you can talk about. End of the day, what he's giving to the team is commendable. I like to keep the environment light so people can be themselves and enjoy their cricket,” said Pant.

Speaking about his new role, Pant said, “Coming from a loss, winning the next match was important. Have already started enjoying captaincy. But we were under pressure at the start, the wicket was not doing much. Bowlers did a good job keeping them to 190.”

Delhi Capitals are currently placed at the second spot on the points table with 2 wins and 4 points. They also have a net run rate of +0.453. They will now move to Chennai for the next four encounters. They will now face defending champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.